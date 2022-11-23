Cozean speaks on Farmington history at chamber luncheon

The Nov. 17 Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon featured businessman and local historian Jon Cozean who spoke about the history of the city.

The meeting started off with the chamber auctioning off three cakes and a pie to benefit the Help the Hungry Bake Sale being held the following weekend. The chamber cake auction raised a total of $1,150.

Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente introduced Cozean by listing the many things he has accomplished throughout his extraordinary life.

“Between his fourth and fifth grade years, he had a newspaper called the ‘Noodle Soup Scoop, ’” she said. “In fifth grade to his freshman year, he had a weekly paper called the ‘Farmington Sun.’ In high school he was the editor for two years of Knightlife, as well as working for the Farmington Press and Farmington News.”

Hente noted that Cozean had attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he majored in journalism and was a member of his college’s equivalent of the student council. During his senior year, he was editor of the student newspaper called the 'Maneater.'

Continuing her introduction, Hente said, “He studied a year in Ecuador and was in the Marine Corps Reserves and was discharged as a Sergeant. He received a Master’s Degree in International Studies and Political Science from George Washington University. He received a PhD in International Studies and Political Science from American University.”

Cozean worked at the Washington Bureau of the New York Times and was the author of a handbook on Latin America that has been used across the country.

Returning to Farmington in 1983 due to the death of his father Hugo, Cozean has run the Cozean Funeral Home ever since. For 15 years, he was also an adjunct faculty member at Mineral Area College, teaching history and government. Through his mother's lineage, Cozean is a direct descendent of Sarah Barton Murphy, one of the founders of Farmington.

Cozean informed the chamber members that the title of his talk was “Farmington Missouri, a Busy City.”

He said, “Why I say that is that when doing research on what people wrote about Farmington, that’s how they described Farmington — a century-and-a-half ago. When Reverend William Murphy led a small discovery party in the year 1800, to the location that would someday become the location known as Farmington, Missouri, he had no idea just how many challenges he would face carving this new settlement in a rugged forest terrain populated by hostile Indians.

"Murphy was undaunted and was determined to conquer both the Indians and the rugged terrain. To be sure, Murphy probably had no idea that during the next 200 years, this region in which he planned to settle would by the year 2021, see this major city of Farmington grow to a population of more than 18,000 people.”

Cozean pointed out that, after seeing the area, Murphy would die while making his return trip to his home in eastern Tennessee. The family made the return trip and started what was originally called Murphy’s Settlement.

“Fortunately for us today, Murphy’s family was determined to carry on with this dream,” he said. “Indeed, his sons soon returned to the newly staked out site where they started building the frontier settlement. Murphy’s party could only travel at night for fear of being attacked by Indians. Among the new arrivals to this new home was Murphy’s wife, Sarah Barton Murphy.

"A devout Christian, she soon organized the church where she instituted what is believed to be the very first Sunday school held west of the Mississippi River. Because of her innate intelligence and fair-mindedness, Sarah would soon be chosen to be a judicial leader in the new settlement. She was so respected by the other new arrivals, they soon elevated her to the rank of unofficial judge. Whenever a dispute would arise, the matter was quickly turned over to Sarah who would render a judgment accepted by all.”

According to Cozean, Sarah Barton Murphy donated some of the land from her own allotment for the construction of the first church to be established in the area.

“Although a Baptist, Sarah said that if any Protestant clergyman came along who would be willing to live in Farmington, she would donate the new church being built to that clergyman and his congregation,” he said. “She promised she would also convert to that new pastor’s faith. Sarah proved good for her word.”

A Methodist Minister agreed to Sarah's conditions and she became a Methodist. Sarah also donated land for the first courthouse in the region. The new settlement started growing and was soon renamed Farmington.

“The new town never stopped growing,” Cozean said. “The 1940 census listed Farmington with a population count of 3,000 people. Today, the latest official census shows are latest city’s population is 18,613 people.”

Cozean compared Farmington’s population to other cities in the area: Jackson, 15,515; Park Hills, 8,701; Desloge, 4,916; Bonne Terre, 6,731; Poplar Bluff, 16,145; Sikeston, 16,135; and Cape Girardeau, 39,820.

“For those of you that have driven on Karsch Blvd. during rush hour, it may seem that every one of those 18,613 citizens are all on the road at the same time,” he joked. “No doubt that if the members of the Murphy family could come back and see what we’ve done here, they’d be surprised. Their little farm town two centuries ago has become a bustling community that is continuing to grow.”