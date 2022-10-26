Cross country runners bring back medals from Dexter

The Fredericktown boys and girls runners traveled to Dexter, Saturday, Oct. 24 to race in the Bearcat Invitational.

The middle school team members ran first in their final race of the season. All six runners finished the season strong, bringing home medals. Laila Stephens came in first place, followed by Larkin Strong (6th), Breanna Bone (7th) and Aubree Maybearry, who earned the last medal finishing in 15th.

On the boys side, Landon Pulley finished 9th and Jayme McGee crossed in 11th place.

In the high school races, Juliana Lunsford (13th) and Maddison Phares (18th) both medaled for the Cats. Runners of the meet awards went to Mark Heine and Caleb Jenkerson for their exceptional pacing throughout their race. The high school team will travel to Arcadia Valley, Oct. 29 for the Class 3, District 1 meet.