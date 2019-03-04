COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophie Cunningham lifted her hands above her head as her final free throw went through the net. She knew she was done for the day at Mizzou Arena.
She walked to the sideline to a standing ovation and was greeted with a hug from coach Robin Pingeton and the rest of the bench. Chants of “Sophie!” trickled throughout the arena.
As she checked out of her final home game Sunday, the senior guard had a moment to reflect on what she has done at Mizzou over the last four years.
“I’ve worked my butt off here, so for people to see that, it’s awesome,” she said. “I’ve always been the type of person who has had to work for what they want. It’s never been easy, when you grow up in Columbia, Missouri, your parents aren’t professional athletes, you don’t have those types of things you have on the East and West Coast.
“I’ve had to work extra hard. It’s really paid off, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
After Missouri dismantled Alabama 82-47, Cunningham grabbed the microphone and addressed the crowd of 6,527.
“You all made my childhood dreams come true,” she said. “I think when we got here, there were 100 people in the stands. Now look at all the family members we have.”
On senior day for Missouri (21-9, 10-6 Southeastern Conference), the three seniors were front and center. Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge combined for 40 points in the final game of the regular season. Cunningham had 22 points — she’s now 44 away from Missouri’s all-time scoring record — while Porter added 11 and Aldridge had seven.
Cunningham danced her way down the court after drilling a 3-pointer to open the game. Porter followed with a jumper, and the two had eight points in Mizzou’s opening 10-0 run. Aldridge added a 3 at the end of the first quarter.
Porter and Cunningham have been playing at Mizzou Arena for eight years, capturing four state basketball tournaments for Rock Bridge High and their four years with the Tigers. But before December, Porter didn’t think she’d get a chance to finish her career with Cunningham. Porter medically retired in June because of knee injuries, but she decided to come back right before conference play this year.
Now, she’s able to end her career on her own terms.
“Every day I think, ‘I’m not even supposed to be here right now, but I get to spend this time with these amazing people,’” Porter said. “I’m just blessed that I got to relive it with them.”
Aldridge transferred from Kansas midway through her college career but has been a big part of the Tigers’ success over the last two years. On top of being in law school, she has started every game and been a veteran presence on the court.
“I came from the west — I won’t even mention the state that I came from — so being at Mizzou … it’s just been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Aldridge said.
Pingeton made sure her team was dialed in Sunday despite the emotions of the game. Missouri shot 52 percent from 3-point range and held Alabama (13-16, 5-11) to just 36 percent shooting. Junior Hannah Schuchts was four for four from 3, and freshman Haley Troup was three for three.
Missouri is locked into the No. 5 seed and earned a first-round bye in this week’s SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers will play Thursday afternoon against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Ole Miss and Florida. Should the Tigers win that game, they’ll face No. 4 seed Kentucky on Friday.
A semifinal berth in the SEC tournament would boost MU’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s latest NCAA Bracketology projection has Mizzou as a No. 6 seed playing in Iowa City, Iowa.
“We came here on a mission, and we did what we said we were going to get done,” Cunningham said. “It’s not over. I’m not fully sad yet because I know we have a lot of games left. But what we’ve done in that gym, it’s been pretty awesome the last four years.”
