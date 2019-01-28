COLUMBIA, Mo. — What some call a comfortable lead, Missouri’s basketball program calls a tight game.
After leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, the 25th-ranked Mizzou women’s team let Auburn cut its deficit to as few as eight during Sunday’s game at Mizzou Arena.
But the women’s team did not suffer the same outcome as its male counterpart did the day before on the same court, where it squandered a 14-point lead with 2:08 left in regulation and fell in overtime to Louisiana State.
The Missouri women avoided an epic collapse to win 74-65 and get the much-needed victory after losing two road games against Top-25 teams.
“I don’t think we were surprised” by Auburn’s comeback, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “They can put a lot of points on the board in a hurry. I think our girls knew that. They were in a good mental space, and they just had to weather it and stick together.”
What did make the final few minutes so surprising was MU’s performance in the first half. The Tigers (16-6, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) went on an 18-0 run to start and drained 11 3-pointers in the first half. Shooting, defense, rebounding — everything seemed to be clicking. Auburn (15-5, 3-4) didn’t score for 8 minutes, 32 seconds. At the end of the first quarter, the team was shooting just 7 percent.
“I don’t know if I can repeat what I told them,” Auburn coach Terri Williams Flourney said. “Just joking. But really at that point, you have to keep them calm. If you panic during the first quarter, you’ll lose them for the whole game. So we had to weather the storm and keep fighting.”
Senior guard Sophie Cunningham made her sixth 3-pointer of the half at the buzzer and went to the locker room with 21 points, and Mizzou had a 20-point lead .
Cunningham was fired up in front of the crowd of 5,119 fans.
After every Mizzou basket, she fist pumped, clapped and shouted her way back down the court. It was clear that the amped-up Cunningham didn’t want her team’s losing streak, of two-games, to continue.
“I just want to protect this program,” Cunningham said. “When we’re hitting our shots like that, and we have such a great fan base, I just want to get them involved in it. I just had some feistiness in me today because I wanted to protect this program and what it means to me and everyone else.”
Despite being held to one point in the third quarter, Cunningham finished with 30, just one off of her season high.
Amber Smith finally found her shot. After Auburn switched to man-to-man coverage to start the second half, Smith put up eight quick points.
“I think it was just getting in the gym and watching film with my coaches to see what their defense was like,” Smith said. “Getting open for my teammates to get me the ball and in a good position.”
But the rest of MU’s offense faltered with the new defensive effort presented by Auburn. The visitors pressed, prodded and overwhelmed Mizzou to go on a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter thanks to four turnovers and a lack of field goals over four minutes for Missouri.
But not on MU’s bench. Pingeton thought her Tigers handled Auburn’s pressure well despite giving up 17 turnovers and 20 points off them.
“You guys might think I’m crazy, but they turn every team over,” Pingeton said. “They’re just so relentless with their pressure and you’re going to turn it over some. It’s just a different look than any other team that you face.”
Although it did end as a tight game, Pingeton was more focused on the fact that it was a win after a week in which MU had losses to No. 19 South Carolina and No. 15 Kentucky.
Now Mizzou gets a week off until heading to Louisiana State on Feb. 4.
“Adversity brings out the best and worst in you, right?” Pingeton asked. “This has been a tough week, and what has our team done? I think we’re closer than we’ve been all season long.
“As you go through the course of the season, the ups and down, you can take a step back or lean in. I feel like we’re as close as we’ve been, the leadership in the locker room has been outstanding, and it’s pretty fun and special when you get to coach a group of kids like that.”
