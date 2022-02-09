Current River State Park hosts Great Backyard Bird Count

The team at Current River State Park invites the public to participate in the joy of bird-watching at the park’s annual event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Feb. 18.

Those interested in attending should meet at the Ninebark Trailhead at 9 a.m. for a short walk through a forested river bottom to look for nuthatches, woodpeckers and many more birds. Participants should bring binoculars and favorite field guides if available, and if not, there will be a limited supply of binoculars and some field guides available for use.

Dress for the occasion and wear shoes for hiking. This walk will be on natural material and can be uneven with the possibility of downed trees.

For more information, feel free to contact Connie Weber at connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov or 573-751-1224.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

