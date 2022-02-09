 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Current River State Park hosts Great Backyard Bird Count

  • 0

The team at Current River State Park invites the public to participate in the joy of bird-watching at the park’s annual event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Feb. 18.

Those interested in attending should meet at the Ninebark Trailhead at 9 a.m. for a short walk through a forested river bottom to look for nuthatches, woodpeckers and many more birds. Participants should bring binoculars and favorite field guides if available, and if not, there will be a limited supply of binoculars and some field guides available for use.

Dress for the occasion and wear shoes for hiking. This walk will be on natural material and can be uneven with the possibility of downed trees.

For more information, feel free to contact Connie Weber at connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov or 573-751-1224.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bonneville Motel gets reinvented

Bonneville Motel gets reinvented

Residents of Bonne Terre and longtime travelers along U.S. 67 might have noticed a familiar business has changed with the times — the old Bonn…

SFC reviews planned road projects

SFC reviews planned road projects

St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross presented his 2021-2022 annual report on the county’s road and bridge conditions during a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News