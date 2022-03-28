Current River State Park hosts wildflower jelly making workshop April 9-10

Team members at Current River State Park invite the public to learn to make wildflower jelly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 and April 10.

If you have ever wondered how to make wildflower jelly that you see everyone posting about on social media, this class is for you. Participants should bring their lunch, a water bottle and small jars to the workshop.

Space is limited, so registration is required. For more information and to register, contact Connie Weber at 573-751-1224 or connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

