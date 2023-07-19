Current River State Park is set to host a kayaking tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 23.

Bring your lunch and some snacks and join park team members for a leisurely kayaking trip on the Current River offering opportunities for birding and journaling. During our journey, there will be multiple stops to enjoy, explore, discover and connect with our natural surroundings.

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Participants must be at least 16 years old and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

To add to this unique experience, everyone will receive a nature journal starter kit. The float will start at Current River State Park and cover about 4 miles, concluding at Round Spring.

This class is limited to 10 people and registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or Connie.Weber@dnr.mo.gov.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 County Road 19D in Salem.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.