Paramedic Dan Miersch has worked at Madison County Ambulance District since 2015, for 6 years.

"I love working for MCAD because of the small, close knit community and diversity of types of calls we respond to," Miersch said.

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"During the pandemic, we always kept a positive outlook," Miersch said. "The district ensured every employee had enough PPE and cleaning supplies to continue giving a safe service to the community."

