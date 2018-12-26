cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Dan Storz, age 53, of Farmington passed away December 23, 2018. Instate 7-9 a.m. Thursday, December 27 at Cozean Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington. View full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments