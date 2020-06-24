"Daniel Bathe has been an active member of FBLA for four years. During that time, I have known Daniel to not only be a quality member while participating in local, district, and state activities, but by stepping up to leadership roles as secretary, vice president, and president. Despite me not having the honor of Daniel being enrolled in my classes, he checked in with me on a regular basis and followed up on activities. This is true responsibility that gains attention with advisers and is an excellent model for members. He takes in and listens to member ideas and shows respect for their opinions. Daniel is confident in speaking with his peers, intersperses humor, and has a great ability to convince and encourage them to be a part of his positive choices. He also balances additional endeavors with FFA, Scholar Bowl, Science Club, Math Club, and golf, while also maintaining close attention to academics.