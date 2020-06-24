"Daniel Bathe has been an active member of FBLA for four years. During that time, I have known Daniel to not only be a quality member while participating in local, district, and state activities, but by stepping up to leadership roles as secretary, vice president, and president. Despite me not having the honor of Daniel being enrolled in my classes, he checked in with me on a regular basis and followed up on activities. This is true responsibility that gains attention with advisers and is an excellent model for members. He takes in and listens to member ideas and shows respect for their opinions. Daniel is confident in speaking with his peers, intersperses humor, and has a great ability to convince and encourage them to be a part of his positive choices. He also balances additional endeavors with FFA, Scholar Bowl, Science Club, Math Club, and golf, while also maintaining close attention to academics.
Daniel is not only honest and trustworthy; he takes ownership of his responsibilities. If he does not have an answer to a task or procedure, he first formulates ideas and addresses them to either an adviser or members to discuss and to come up with the best decision. Daniel does not put himself ahead of others, but takes the lead role when he is needed and carries it through to the end. Daniel is tough on himself and sets high personal standards. When he feels he's not met his expectations, Daniel takes ownership of it, evaluates the decisions made, and then formulates how he can improve. That, I believe, is demonstrating true character and professionalism. A quality student like Daniel will be missed, but I wish him the best in his future endeavors."
--Fredericktown High School FBLA Advisor Brenda Jenkins
