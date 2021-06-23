 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Data Processing/Hospital Information Systems
0 comments

Data Processing/Hospital Information Systems

Kathy Tripp, Data Processing Manager

Kathy Tripp, Data Processing Manager

 Provided by MMC

Kathy Tripp, Data Processing Manager

Tripp has worked at Madison Medical Center for 14 years. 

"For me what makes MMC a great place to work is that I get to collaborate and work with all departments to solve daily challenges and implement new and improved processes," Tripp said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier? 

"I don't have words to even describe our time working through COVID," Tripp said. "I still came to work every day and continued to work with everyone throughout the hospital in every department and all I can say is bravo! The way everyone came together and helped each other out. We looked outside the box to find ways to fix problems and got through it together. It was rewarding to come to work and watch how everyone came together to help people during such a difficult time."

Did you know? 

Kathy is a department of one and has more than 200 IT support devices that she keeps going. She has also worked hard to get the new AveraECARE teleheath program up and running.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News