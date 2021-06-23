Data Processing/Hospital Information Systems

"I don't have words to even describe our time working through COVID," Tripp said. "I still came to work every day and continued to work with everyone throughout the hospital in every department and all I can say is bravo! The way everyone came together and helped each other out. We looked outside the box to find ways to fix problems and got through it together. It was rewarding to come to work and watch how everyone came together to help people during such a difficult time."