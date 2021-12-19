David Lynn Isabel

David grew up in Farmington where he graduated from high school in 1970. He went on to attend Gemology School in Quincy, Illinois. He had a lifelong career in the jewelry business. In retirement he continued as a jeweler and worked out of his home doing work for all the customers and friends he met along the way. David loved to fish. He also was very musical and played bluegrass music on the guitar and mandolin. David was a faithful member of Farmington Church of Christ. He was a devoted family man who loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.