Dean’s List of MAC students released

The Mineral Area College dean’s list has been announced for the fall 2021 semester.

Students at MAC who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester: From Fredericktown, Caleb M. Cooper, Laci R. Francis, Shannon M. Kemp, Libby J. Montgomery, Lidia K. Myers, Clayton D. Presson, Emma G. Revelle, Chelsi L. Robertson, Elizabeth R. Settle, Grant M. Shankle, Liam P. Sikes; and from Marquand, Matthew R. Starkey.

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester: From Fredericktown, Brezlyn N. Boswell, Nehemiah I. Brubacher, Bret L. Chitwood, Elizabeth L. Dane, Evann N. Davis, Jessica L. Dugge, Hunter T. Hennen, Marissa E. Hinkle, Ashlen N. Jordan, Larissa J. Kemp, Tyler A. Kennedy, Nicole L. Knobeloch, Emily M. Kuehl, Savannah L. Lawson, Hayleigh R. Locke, Ryleigh M. Long, Seth C. Roberts, Shayna L. Russom, Kayleigh M. Slinkard, Lexie L. Stamp, Hayden W. Thompson, Adrianna N. Whitmore; and from Marquand, Shae L. Cochran.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

