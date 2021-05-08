DEAR READERS: I wish a very happy Mother's Day to mothers everywhere -- birth mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren and dual-role dads. Orchids to all of you for the love you give not only today, but each and every day. -- LOVE, ABBY
DEAR ABBY: While shopping with a friend recently, I was put in an awkward situation in regard to a store discount. Having served in the military, I qualify for a discount at that particular store. She was aware of that discount, and while she was at the checkout lane, she yelled at me, "Hey, you! What's your phone number for your military discount?"
We are both retired and living on one income, although I am married and live on my husband's pension. She's retired from a job in the medical field, owns her home and shows up conveniently at friends' homes for coffee and food.
I was so dumbfounded at her request for the number that I gave it to her. I'm uncomfortable going shopping with her now. I haven't addressed it with her, and I have tried to avoid any shopping trips with her since that incident. It feels like she's stealing my valor since my husband and I served in the military. Am I too easily offended? -- RETIRED IN ALASKA
DEAR RETIRED: I'm glad you mentioned valor in your letter because it's time for you to summon up some more. Unless you want this person to continue taking advantage of you, set her straight. She is not entitled to the discount, and you must learn to refuse if and when she puts you in that position again.
DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband always had a difficult relationship with his family. I never understood and would force him to call them on holidays, birthdays and special occasions. We divorced after he had an affair. It was ugly at the start, but we are civil now.
Following the divorce, COVID and some bad decisions on his part, he has lost everything. He's now homeless and lives in his car or at motels. The other day he came to me desperate. I took him out of the cold for a while, fed him and dropped him off at a friend's. I then reached out to his family to tell them about how bad he is doing. I didn't even get to tell them before they cut me off saying they have washed their hands of him because of his bad decisions.
My ex isn't perfect, but although he never did anything to his family like he did to me, they are punishing him for that. Should I reach out to them again and tell them he needs them now more than ever, or should I just let it go like he told me to years ago? -- EX WITH A HEART
DEAR EX: If you think it will soften their hearts, contact them once more and tell them that you have forgiven him for the hurt he caused you and suggest they stop punishing him for it. However, it's entirely possible that some of your ex's other bad decisions may have affected his relatives. If that's the case, let the matter drop. Remember, there's a difference between being softhearted and softheaded, and he must solve his own problems without you being dragged back in.
DEAR ABBY: After a bad breakup, a good friend and her husband offered me a room in their home. They have two wonderful teenagers. Then the pandemic came, and we all became infected.
What started out as a few months' plan for me to get back on my feet has lasted 14 months. I have offered to pay them some money, but they will accept only $200 to help with the groceries.
My problem is I have noticed that the husband is not very happy with my presence. I told my friend I'm ready to start looking for my own apartment, but she insists that I stay just a little longer so that I will be really stable on my own. She tells me how "I am family," and I'm not bothering anyone, and they have no complaints about me. I did not tell her what is really driving me out.
I'm really uncomfortable with his attitude toward me, and I understand that perhaps I have overstayed my welcome. My question: Should I leave and tell her I felt that I was no longer welcomed by her husband? Or should I just leave without telling her? Thanks for your input. -- UNCOMFORTABLE IN MIAMI
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Do not sneak away. Do find a place of your own. Express to your friend that she has been a saint to allow you to live with them during this extended period, but it is clear the time has come for you to go. Tell her you will not only be fine but forever in their debt for their kindness to you.
P.S. As soon as it is feasible -- not before -- give them a nice gift for their home.
DEAR ABBY: I recently have been dating a neighbor woman who is a cat lover. I assume she owns many of them. (I haven't yet been inside her apartment.) My problem is, when she comes over to my place, the odor of cat urine is overpowering. How do I disclose that I'm disgusted by this cat smell without hurting her feelings or offending her? -- HOLDING MY NOSE IN OKLAHOMA
DEAR HOLDING: You have to say something. While the odor of cat urine may be attractive to other cats, it has also been known to act as people repellant.
Start slow. Lead into the subject by asking her how many felines she owns. When she answers, ask if they are all OK. Regardless of her response, explain that you are asking because one (or more) of her pets may be spraying her furniture or her clothing, and it has left an odor. This will give her the opportunity to rectify the problem. However, if she finds the truth offensive, so be it, because the relationship would not have worked out anyway.
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who is an alcoholic. I met her when we first moved here five years ago. At that time, I wasn’t aware of her drinking problem. Over the years it has become very apparent. I have yelled at her, shown deep concern for her, threatened rehab, begged her to get help, etc.
She calls me late in the evening rambling on about ridiculous things, repeating the same stories over and over, crying, claiming she’s having panic attacks and all sorts of other health ailments that are most likely caused by her drinking. I am at my wits’ end with her. She’s a good person and has a good heart, but I know I can’t save her because she’s already stated she will never stop drinking.
How do I manage to keep my own sanity? I sometimes feel like I enable her by not calling her out on all her excuses for her problems when I know well they’re all because of the drinking. — ENABLER IN MINNESOTA
DEAR ENABLER: I have two suggestions for you, and I hope you will avail yourself of both. The first is to go online to al-anon.org to find the nearest location for meetings (you will find they are all over) and attend some. Al-Anon is a sister organization of Alcoholics Anonymous, and it was founded to help and support the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem. It will help you to understand that YOU cannot help your friend. Only SHE can do that by mustering up the resolve to quit drinking. Many alcoholics do this only after they finally realize the consequences their addiction has cost them. In this case, the price may be her friendship with you.
The second is to tell your friend — while she is sober — that she cannot continue calling you when she has been drinking, and that if she does, you will hang up. Then do it.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I want to host a college graduation party for our son. The problem is, one of my sisters has four children — three teenagers and an 11-year-old who doesn’t behave at parties. My sister calls her “Our Little Precious.” She and her husband come to events, ignore the kids and want this to be their time to “relax.” Another sister has two teenagers who are very well behaved.
My husband wants to ban Little Precious from the graduation party and invite the well-behaved teenagers. I agree with my husband that I do not want another party ruined, especially since my son worked so hard to graduate. But I don’t want to cause a permanent rift in the family either. My sister is very stubborn, hot-tempered and clueless. Advice? — SISTER IN THE MIDDLE
DEAR SISTER: Your son deserves to celebrate the milestone he has earned without the distraction of an unruly child casting a shadow over the event. Consider having a small gathering for immediate family only, and something larger at another time that includes your son’s friends as well as your own. Or invite your sister and her family with the proviso that if Little Precious acts up, they will leave and take her home. Precious, my foot!
DEAR ABBY: At 73, I am blessed with excellent health and stamina. The only nod to my age is that I like to have a 20-minute nap after lunch. However, my kids and others treat me like I’m 90. They keep asking how I feel and if I’m tired. My son-in-law “Dave” is anxious when I babysit my 4-year-old granddaughter unless it’s at their home. How can I make clear to them that I’m as capable as I was 25 years ago without either insulting or angering them? — NAPPING GRANDMA IN L.A.
DEAR NAPPING: Your daughter and son-in-law are lucky. Their daughter has a healthy, caring grandma who is WILLING to look after her grandchild while Mom and Dad do ... whatever. Not all parents are so fortunate.
These days, 73 is not over the hill. Could Dave’s concerns about your health be caused by ageism? Or does he prefer you do your babysitting at their house because he thinks yours isn’t sufficiently childproof?
As to offending your daughter and her husband, if you prefer to babysit at your house, that should be your choice. But if they don’t agree with that, suggest they hire someone because you will be playing tennis, a round of golf or training for a marathon.
DEAR ABBY: An acquaintance I see occasionally has a grooming problem I’m reluctant to tell him about because I don’t know him well: He has hairs growing out of his nose, and they are not only noticeable but distracting. How can I apprise him of this without embarrassing him and myself? — DIPLOMAT IN SAN FRANCISCO
DEAR DIPLOMAT: Allow me to answer that question by quoting an ancient Chinese proverb: “When in doubt, do nothing.” While your intent is to be helpful, it would cause embarrassment, and I don’t recommend it.
DEAR ABBY: How would you suggest I deal with people who continually want to sabotage my diet? I worked very hard to drop more than 30 pounds. I also have digestive health issues that are no one’s business.
An example: During the coffee break at a meeting at work, someone offered me lovely homemade baked goods. I said, “No, thank you.” I then got a snide remark about being ungrateful for all the “effort that went into them” and was urged to “just try a little bit to be sociable.”
Another time someone plunked a huge chunk of frosting-laden something in front of me. Or, a friend brings me a large quantity of candy or wine or strange “gourmet” stuff I can’t eat, all of which wind up in the trash even after I have asked them to please don’t.
When I visit my mother, she continues to pile stuff on my plate even after I repeatedly say, “No more, thank you.” Then I get a lecture about wasting food. What do I need to be doing or saying differently? — SABOTAGED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR SABOTAGED: Take your easily offended co-workers aside and tell them, individually, that you cannot eat their tempting pastries because your doctor has told you you mustn’t. I am sure it is the truth, and you should not feel guilty.
As to your mother, who really should know better, the next time she accuses you of wasting food, I don’t think you would be out of line to tell her in plain English that she, not you, is the one wasting food by piling more than you can comfortably eat on your plate.
DEAR ABBY: When I married my wife, “Celia,” I was still in college, and she was a well-paid professional with an advanced degree. She told me that while she supported my goals, she expected me to be an equal partner and contribute my fair share. I worked, took out student loans, and we evenly divided our expenses and maintained separate bank accounts.
Flash-forward 30 years: Celia’s finances are a disaster. While I saved, spent wisely and planned for retirement, she spent foolishly and is now mired in a mountain of debt with no savings at all. She ignored my commonsense financial advice over the years and chose to live beyond her means — new cars, long vacations, expensive jewelry, etc.
I am now comfortably retired, but Celia lives paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford even the smallest of unforeseen bills. I pay for all home repairs, vehicle maintenance, new appliances, etc.
Realistically, without financial help, Celia, now 60, will never be able to retire. Her “plan” is for me to die first, then collect my pension, savings, life insurance and Social Security. Whichever one of us goes first, she’s set, in her mind.
Question: Am I ethically or morally obligated to help her financially? Sometimes I want to, other times I don’t. — TORN IN THE WEST
DEAR TORN: You and Celia are long overdue for consulting a financial adviser who can help you get this problem under control. I suggest you find a credit counselor affiliated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
I am not going to weigh in on the subjects of ethics and morals, but I will say this: As Celia’s husband, you are LEGALLY obligated. (If she is truly counting on your death to be her retirement plan, you may need to hire a food taster.)
DEAR ABBY: My husband wants me to stop speaking to our adult children. He says they have both offended him, and he wants an apology from them.
My daughter didn’t help him when he was out of the home for a few months and had nowhere to go. At the time, she was living in her boyfriend’s grandparents’ home. She had asked them if it was OK, but they said no. My husband was hurt by this and wants her to apologize for “treating him this way.” They no longer speak to each other and exchanged hurtful texts until my daughter blocked him.
My son, who just turned 18, is in college. He came home for a break and asked if he could stay with his girlfriend. I said yes. When my husband found out, he ordered our son to come home. My son pulled the “I’m 18; you can’t tell me what to do.” He then said our family crisis was causing his girlfriend to have anxiety and depression. This upset my husband because he felt he was being blamed for her issues and disrespected when my son refused to come home. My husband feels I should stop speaking to him, too, to support him.
I cannot bring myself to do this. My husband says our marriage is over if I can’t support him. What would you do? — IN A FAMILY MESS
DEAR “MESS”: Your husband is a handful. With his authoritarian attitude, he cannot seem to stop himself from alienating family members. He is acting like a bullying child. Right now, he is two for two and counting.
I do not think you should stop talking to your daughter for things beyond her control or for telling the truth. If you have any power at all in your marital relationship, please insist that all of you get family counseling from a licensed professional. Your husband needs to learn to communicate more effectively with his son. If your husband refuses to participate, and he may, then you have some important decisions about your future that I cannot make for you.
