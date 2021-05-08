DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband always had a difficult relationship with his family. I never understood and would force him to call them on holidays, birthdays and special occasions. We divorced after he had an affair. It was ugly at the start, but we are civil now.

Following the divorce, COVID and some bad decisions on his part, he has lost everything. He's now homeless and lives in his car or at motels. The other day he came to me desperate. I took him out of the cold for a while, fed him and dropped him off at a friend's. I then reached out to his family to tell them about how bad he is doing. I didn't even get to tell them before they cut me off saying they have washed their hands of him because of his bad decisions.

My ex isn't perfect, but although he never did anything to his family like he did to me, they are punishing him for that. Should I reach out to them again and tell them he needs them now more than ever, or should I just let it go like he told me to years ago? -- EX WITH A HEART