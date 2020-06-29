My thought is that you are the only person who has to live in your own skin, and you should do with it whatever will make YOU happy.

DEAR ABBY: For 18 years I was in a loveless marriage. The one good thing that came out of that marriage was my beautiful 14-year-old daughter. My ex-wife and I have been divorced for a year now and I'm feeling emotionally available.

I have met -- or shall I say re-met -- a woman I have known since second grade. She was my sister's best friend and was always around our house growing up. She was kind of like a sister, but I always had a crush on her. Now, so many years later, we have connected. We see each other every few weeks and text each other.

This has been going on for almost a year. My crush has come back, but it is different this time. I feel like I'm falling in love with her. I'm not sure how she feels about me, but we do have an incredible connection. She calls us kindred spirits. And that's where my question lies. How do I take a 45-plus-year friendship out of the friendship zone? Should I tell her how I feel or not? I have tried, but the words just wouldn't come out of my mouth. -- LOST IN FRIENDSHIP