Defenseman Gunnarsson announces retirement

Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who will live forever in St. Louis Blues lore because of his overtime goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with Boston, announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

Gunnarsson was one of the longest-serving members of the Blues, joining the team (along with a draft pick that became goalie Ville Husso) on June 28, 2014 in a trade with Toronto for Roman Polak. In his seven seasons in St. Louis, Gunnarsson appeared in 325 games (22nd most in team history), with 15 goals and 37 assists. He also played in 61 postseason games, with one goal and five assists.

But what a goal it was. After hitting the crossbar in the third period, Gunnarsson told coach Craig Berube - in the bathroom at TD Garden in Boston - that he just needed another chance and he would come through. He did, scoring the goal on a shot from the blueline on a delayed penalty that gave the Blues their first-ever win in a Stanley Cup Final. The team went on to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

"One of the best teammates ever!" tweeted Blues forward David Perron. "You made us believe with that OT goal in Game 2! Will never forget that moment & more together!"