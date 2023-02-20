JUPITER, Fla. — For St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and pitcher Drew VerHagen, the first official full-squad workout of spring training camp combined the anticipation and excitement of Christmas with the anxiety and nerves of a midterm exam.

Both players had been working for an extending period of time behind the scenes and away from prying eyes as they aimed for this day when they’d bring what they’d been working on into the light for the first time.

Interestingly, DeJong faced live pitching and VerHagen faced live hitters for the first time on the same practice field at the Cardinals’ training complex.

DeJong and VerHagen hope to bounce back from dreadful seasons marked by poor performance and injury. Monday’s workout simultaneously served as a culmination of the efforts to move past the pitfalls of 2022 as well as a much-needed new beginning.

“I was excited to wake up today, woke up before my alarm-type of feeling,” DeJong said. “It’s just to be back with everybody, a great opportunity for myself to show what I can do and help this team.:

Entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract — the Cardinals can opt out of either at the end of this year or the end of next — DeJong spent the offseason reconstructing his hitting mechanics following the least-productive offensive season of his career . DeJong, 29, even experienced a demotion to the minors last season.

Meanwhile, VerHagen hopes to get off to the type of healthy start he never had after he signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals last March. A hip injury sent him to the injured list three times last season and kept him from ever putting together a truly representative stretch. He had surgery six months ago to give him a chance at a full season in 2023.

“Right now, we’re just kind of checking boxes on my way back from this hip surgery,” VerHagen said after Monday’s workout. “Today was a positive sign. I felt like I had good life on my pitches. Everything was moving the way I wanted it to, so it’s definitely kind of a benchmark.”

DeJong, a former All-Star, set the franchise single-season record for home runs by a shortstop (30) in 2019. That season, he was a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at arguably the premier position on the field.

But his struggles last season were undeniable. He slashed .157/.245/.286 and struck out at a 33.3% clip. That prompted some fairly intricate changes to his swing, including the elimination of a leg kick.

In recent days many veteran position players have taken advantage of the chance to get at-bats against the club’s top arms. DeJong instead continued to refine his swing in a more isolated setting.

“He was more than welcome to enjoy those groups,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He wanted to continue his routine. He has made a lot of progress. He was using the machine work, the iPitch, for different reasons — as far as recognition, but also getting some swings off on things that he struggled with.”

DeJong’s first at-bats came against right-handers Jake Woodford and Jordan Hicks. DeJong came away encouraged. The changes apparently are on their way to becoming muscle memory.

“It was definitely a testing ground for what I’ve been working on, but I thought it went pretty well,” DeJong said. “It’s more important in the games, but right now it’s still good to take my at-bats, especially against guys in this clubhouse so we can talk and get feedback and things. It’s always a good learning process these first couple days facing our pitchers.

“I was excited to be out there and compete. I feel like it’s natural for me know. These adjustments I’ve made, I feel like, are going to stick.”

VerHagen, the 6-foot-6 right-hander who’d spent 2020 and 2021 pitching in Japan, has an impressive arsenal of pitches that includes a mid-90s fastball as well as multiple breaking balls. He has flashed top-echelon spin rates in the past.

In 19 appearances for the Cardinals last season, VerHagen registered an ERA of 6.65 and opponent’s batted .300 against him.

“I really didn’t like where I was last year from a consistency standpoint,” VerHagen said. “I think a big part of that was from the hip. It’d feel good if I had a couple weeks off and I had an injection, but when I started throwing multiple days in a row or multiple innings it just wasn’t there for me. I didn’t have my lower body underneath me.”

In August, he had right hip labrum repair surgery. As part of the procedure, a surgeon shaved a portion of his bone.

The former fourth-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers (2012) insisted he’s not focused on going after any specific role this year. First and foremost, he’s concerned with being consistent with his pitches.

“I’m just trying to take those steps and work on consistency to where whatever role I do up in, they can count on me.”

Monday, he matched up against Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker, veteran minor-league hitters Taylor Motter and Kramer Robertson. VerHagen showed off a mix of velocity and a nasty slider that resulted in a high volume of swings and misses. At one point, Walker swung and missed at a pitch that threw him so far off balance that he dropped to a knee.

Notably, pitching coach Dusty Blake and Marmol were parked behind a screen watching VerHagen’s outing from directly behind the catcher.

“I was fortunate enough to have that second year on the contract to where I’m able to show them this year what I’m about, and I’m excited to do that,” VerHagen said.