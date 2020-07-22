DeJong picks up where he left off in March as Cardinals beat Royals 6-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. LOUIS — When spring training games came to an abrupt halt on March 12, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong was hitting .464 with four homers. When the exhibition season finally resumed — and ended — Wednesday at Busch Stadium, the DeJong of July was in lockstep with the one of March.

DeJong drilled a two-run homer and drove in a third run with a sacrifice fly as the St. Louis Cardinals whipped Mike Matheny’s Kansas City Royals 6-3.

Carlos Martinez, promoted to the starting rotation for this season after spending the past two seasons in the bullpen, actually relieved in this game, too. But, in what could be his final relief outing of the year, Martinez spun four innings, allowing one run on two hits, one of them Bubba Starling’s homer. Martinez, who replaced Miles Mikolas, struck out three.

"I hope this is the last time I'm going to be a reliever," said Martinez.

Talking about the varying velocity of his fastball, Martinez said, "I don't need to put a lot of gasoline (on it). Just when I need to."

Mikolas, making his first exhibition start after healing from a flexor tendon ailment in the spring, needed 76 pitches to navigate four innings but gave up just two runs. New closer Kwang Hyun Kim posted the save, striking out the side.