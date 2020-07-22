DeJong picks up where he left off in March as Cardinals beat Royals 6-3

ST. LOUIS — When spring training games came to an abrupt halt on March 12, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong was hitting .464 with four homers. When the exhibition season finally resumed — and ended — Wednesday at Busch Stadium, the DeJong of July was in lockstep with the one of March.
DeJong drilled a two-run homer and drove in a third run with a sacrifice fly as the St. Louis Cardinals whipped Mike Matheny’s Kansas City Royals 6-3.
Carlos Martinez, promoted to the starting rotation for this season after spending the past two seasons in the bullpen, actually relieved in this game, too. But, in what could be his final relief outing of the year, Martinez spun four innings, allowing one run on two hits, one of them Bubba Starling’s homer. Martinez, who replaced Miles Mikolas, struck out three.
"I hope this is the last time I'm going to be a reliever," said Martinez.
Talking about the varying velocity of his fastball, Martinez said, "I don't need to put a lot of gasoline (on it). Just when I need to."
Mikolas, making his first exhibition start after healing from a flexor tendon ailment in the spring, needed 76 pitches to navigate four innings but gave up just two runs. New closer Kwang Hyun Kim posted the save, striking out the side.
Former Cardinals Trevor Rosenthal and Greg Holland both worked in relief for the Royals, who employed 10 pitchers. Rosenthal, who had save seasons for 45 and 48 for Matheny in St. Louis before suffering an elbow injury which changed the course of his career, pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit.
He was throwing as hard as 97 mph.
The Cardinals, behind Jack Flaherty, will open their 60-game season on Friday night here against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cecil released
The Brett Cecil era, four years of mostly disappointment for both Cecil and the Cardinals, is over. The Cardinals released the 34-year-old reliever Wednesday afternoon in the process of paring their roster to 30 players.
Cecil, a former standout with the Toronto Blue Jays, was signed to a $30.5 million, four-year deal prior to the 2017 season. That was the only full season Cecil pitched for the Cardinals as he appeared in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 earned run average and one save.
But a long list of injuries and ailments began to plague him after that. He had a left shoulder strain and also right foot inflammation which limited him to 40 games in 2018. In 2019, Cecil didn’t throw a pitch for the club as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome after he had come to camp more than 40 pounds lighter than in the previous season.
Cecil, who had the largest contract given to a Cardinals reliever, tried to come back this spring and was throwing reasonably well, in the mid-to-80s, before he suffered a hamstring injury near the end of spring training. After recovering from that, Cecil made the desperate move of changing to a sidearm delivery so as to add some deception to his pitches.
But, with deception, came lack of velocity, as Cecil barely touched 80 m.p.h. in his recent sessions. He was slated to pitch in Tuesday’s intrasquad game but, when he was warming up in the second inning, the game was stopped by rain and he didn't appear.
By taking Cecil off the 40-man roster, a spot was created to be filled probably by young righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!