Eagles Donate To Camp Hope
Eagles representatives (left to right) Barbara Seeley and Arthur Harp present Jim and Linda Hunot from Camp Hope with a donation check in the amount of $2,500. Seeley said the Eagles would like to thank all of the sponsors of Camp Hope, including Ford Car Dealership, Huddle House, Bearfoot Village, New Era Bank, Auto Zone, Tom Harp, Car Mart, Chuck's Short Stop, Bluff City Beer, O'reilly Auto Parts, Country Mart, Gifford Lumber, ACT/Ray, A&M, Soaring Eagles, Cherokee Pass Restaurant, Don McDowell, Pat Patterson, Dairon Smith, Tyler Fite, Keziah Berkbuegler, Scott Lazalier, Elvira Pinkley, Kim Baldwin, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, United Country Homestead Real Estate, Napa, The Part Store, BMW Convenience, Ward's Farm Center, Fred's Bergen Barn, Green's Flea Market, TJ's Pizza, Thal's Hardware, Piedmont Eagles #4227, Clearwater Liquor, Ladies Auxiliary, Art Harp, Chip Huson, Robert Smith, Kameron Hampton, Ray Seeley, Junior Kimp, Tim Montgomery, Anita Edwards and John and Kim Patterson. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
