The Madison County Health Department held its annual Breastfeeding Bash Aug. 13 to celebrate, promote and encourage breastfeeding.
The month of August is National Breastfeeding Month and Madison County Health Department WIC Coordinator Alica White said the department hopes to show new moms and society breastfeeding should be the norm.
"We want to support those moms on doing what is best for baby by breastfeeding and providing all the benefits the baby gets from breast milk," White said. "The Breastfeeding Bash is a way that we celebrate breastfeeding moms on the work and effort they have done into trying or being a breastfeeding mom."
This year's event featured a Disney theme and included free pizza, cupcakes, face painting, haircuts and giveaways for both moms and children.
"We want it to be fun and like a big party that the mothers enjoy and feel proud of themselves for breastfeeding their children, and it lets moms see that there is a lot more moms that breastfeed also and show their support for what they do," White said.
Each child in attendance left with a prize. Names were drawn for custom Disney night lights, which were also used as center pieces. Themes of the nightlights included Disney Princesses, Cars, Mickey Mouse and more. Those who did get chosen for a night light, received a present, a box full of candy, as they left the event.
White said the community as a whole can show a mom its support by telling a breastfeeding mother what an awesome job they are doing giving their baby the best start to life. She said this should be done year around, not just in the month of August.
"Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things you can give your baby," White said. "Breast milk contains more than 200 nutrients plus special factors that protect the baby's health, it changes to meet the needs of the growing baby, breast milk is easier to digest, babies have fewer respiratory infections and ear infections and it reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)."
White said those are only a few of the health benefits for baby and women who breastfeed often lose their pregnancy weight faster, reduce their risk of breast, uterine and ovarian cancer and reduce their risk of osteoporosis.
"Parents save an average of $1,000 in infant feeding costs, and one of the best things is that it develops a special bond between mother and child that you can't explain in words," White said. "Like the benefits for the babies, this is only a few of the many benefits for the mother."
White said everyone was super excited about the bash this year and hopes to make it even better next year.
