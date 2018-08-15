Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MoDOT To Close Route Z Aug. 20
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be closing Route Z to replace the bridge just east of County Road 208 over Saline Creek. According to MoDOT, work will begin Aug. 20, and the bridge will remain closed until Nov. 18. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
