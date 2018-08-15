Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Marquand War Memorial Revived
Buy Now

The Marquand War Memorial project has been completed in Marquand City Park. The Mineral Area College Veteran's Club spearheaded the efforts to have a new granite stone engraved and placed in a brick surround with marble caps. The club thanks all who were involved in the project including Dwayne and Lesley Ellis, Darren and Lisa Ellis, New Era Bank, Sit n Bull Barber Shop, Steve Gibbs, Farmington VFW Norman L. Rigdon Post 5896, George Saum, Denny Ward, Diana Hyler Stuart, Mike and Linda Kniest, Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Wiggins, Louise Falch, Gilbert L. Combs, Ben and Janet Wharton, American Legion Post #416, Historical Madison County, Ruth Ann Skaggs, and a special thank you to Juergen and Diane Braswell for donating the bricks, marble caps and labor to set the granite stone. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments