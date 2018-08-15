Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Marquand-Zion Gets New Parking Lot And Roof
Marquand-Zion R-IV received a little TLC before the start of the new school year. The parking lot has been resurfaced and has freshly painted stripes and a new roof has been installed on the elementary and middle school buildings. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
