Men’s League

July 31

Bearded Bandits over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 18-17

Trackside Hardwoods over Bearded Bandits                             24-12

Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas over Cap America       14-13

Trackside Hardwoods over Cap America                   26-0                                                                        

Final Standings

Trackside Hardwoods                                               21-1

Cap America                                             15-7

Bearded Bandits                                       6-16

Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas                   2-20

Coed League

Aug 3

Young Guns over S&S                                               7-4

Mavericks over Young Guns                      7-4

S&S over Hicks                                         16-1

Foss Transportation over Hicks                 19-4

Mavericks over Foss Transportation          21-5

Standings

Mavericks                                                 18-0

S&S                                                          11-7

Young Guns                                              9-9

Foss Transportation                                  5-9

Hicks                                                        1-17

