Subscribe for 17¢ / day
SportsItems
Buy Now

Coed League

Aug 10

Mavericks over S&S                                  18-12

Mavericks over Hicks                                                23-1

S&S over Foss Transportation                   11-3

Young Guns over Foss Transportation       13-0

Young Guns over Hicks                             25-5

Final Standings

Mavericks                                                 20-0

S&S                                                          12-8

Young Guns                                              11-9

Foss Transportation                                  5-11

Hicks                                                        1-19

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments