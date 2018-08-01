Men’s League
July 17
Trackside over Cap America 18-4
Cap America over Bearded Bandits 17-12
Trackside over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 20-2
Bearded bandits over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 16-10
July 24
Trackside over Bearded Bandits 19-11
Cap America over Bearded Bandits 18-17
Trackside over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 21-1
Cap America over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 22-18
Standings
Trackside Hardwoods 19-1
Cap America 15-5
Bearded Bandits 5-15
Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 1-19
Women’s League
July 18
Cap America over Newbs and Goobs 19-4
Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers 17-10
Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America 10-1
July 25
Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers 14-6
Newbs and Goobs over Cap America 10-5
Bucktoothed Beavers over Newbs and Goobs 8-7
Final Standings
Bucktoothed Beavers 10-6
Newbs and Goobs 8-8
Cap America 6-10
Coed League
July 20
Mavericks over Young guns 18-5
Hicks over Foss Transportation 25-17
Mavericks over Foss Transportation 24-4
Mavericks over Hicks 26-0
S&S over Hicks 19-4
Young Guns over S&S 21-10
July 27
Young Guns over Hicks 30-9
Mavericks over Hicks 22-3
Mavericks over S&S 19-6
Young guns over Foss Transportation 11-7
S&S over Foss Transportation 16-4
Standings
Mavericks 16-0
S&S 10-6
Young Guns 8-8
Foss Transportation 5-9
Hicks 1-15
