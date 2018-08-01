Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Men’s League

July 17

Trackside over Cap America                                     18-4

Cap America over Bearded Bandits                          17-12

Trackside over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas            20-2

Bearded bandits over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas 16-10

July 24

Trackside over Bearded Bandits                                               19-11

Cap America over Bearded Bandits                          18-17

Trackside over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas            21-1

Cap America over Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas       22-18

                                                                               

Standings

Trackside Hardwoods                                               19-1

Cap America                                             15-5

Bearded Bandits                                       5-15

Beans Cabinets/Angry Pandas                   1-19

Women’s League

July 18

Cap America over Newbs and Goobs                        19-4

Newbs and Goobs over Bucktoothed Beavers          17-10

Bucktoothed Beavers over Cap America                   10-1

July 25

Cap America over Bucktoothed Beavers                   14-6

Newbs and Goobs over Cap America                        10-5

Bucktoothed Beavers over Newbs and Goobs          8-7

Final Standings

Bucktoothed Beavers                                               10-6

Newbs and Goobs                                    8-8

Cap America                                             6-10

Coed League

 July 20

Mavericks over Young guns                                      18-5

Hicks over Foss Transportation                                 25-17

Mavericks over Foss Transportation                          24-4

Mavericks over Hicks                                                                26-0

S&S over Hicks                                                         19-4

Young Guns over S&S                                                               21-10

July 27

Young Guns over Hicks                                             30-9

Mavericks over Hicks                                                                22-3

Mavericks over S&S                                                  19-6

Young guns over Foss Transportation                        11-7

S&S over Foss Transportation                                   16-4

Standings

Mavericks                                                 16-0

S&S                                                          10-6

Young Guns                                              8-8

Foss Transportation                                  5-9

Hicks                                                        1-15

