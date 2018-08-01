Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I’ve seen some previews of a new television show called "Expecting." 

It has to do with couples that have recently found out they are expecting a child (or two or three). From what I’ve seen, some are ecstatic, some are shocked, and some are totally upset. Apparently they want to share with the world their particular feelings about their news. Maybe those of you who are reading this can relate in some way or another.

Back in the "olden days" when I was expecting, we did not have sonograms, ultra sounds, and all the modern ways of revealing the sex of one’s baby. You found out as he/she was born. (Oh, and by the way, the child was definitely either a boy or girl. Not a wonder what they’ll decide to be when they grow up question.)  You knew their gender.

If you were going to start up a new company or business, wouldn’t you have to determine what you were producing or creating? You wouldn’t go to the bank, ask for a loan, and tell them you didn’t really know what you were going to be doing, but could you please have the money anyway. They’d be ready to call someone to "take you away" and get you some help. Rather, you’d be totally prepared with your intentions and expectations, an overall plan of how you would succeed, and an idea of the outcome you want to achieve. 

Why is it any different when we go to the Lord in prayer and ask Him for something that is in His will? Why then are we so shocked when the answer comes? Shouldn’t we be expecting an answer?  I’m afraid too many times we have the "I’ll believe it when I see it" attitude rather than having the faith that God hears and answers our prayers. It doesn’t take faith to believe what we see, but it does take faith to believe what we don’t see. It might not be easy, it might require more than we realized, but keep expecting, keep believing, keep praying, keep trusting, keep your faith, and the Lord will answer as He deems best in every situation. Then when the answer comes, be certain to give the Lord the thanks and praise He deserves for His answer. Expect and receive!

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net.

