I’ve seen some previews of a new television show called "Expecting."
It has to do with couples that have recently found out they are expecting a child (or two or three). From what I’ve seen, some are ecstatic, some are shocked, and some are totally upset. Apparently they want to share with the world their particular feelings about their news. Maybe those of you who are reading this can relate in some way or another.
Back in the "olden days" when I was expecting, we did not have sonograms, ultra sounds, and all the modern ways of revealing the sex of one’s baby. You found out as he/she was born. (Oh, and by the way, the child was definitely either a boy or girl. Not a wonder what they’ll decide to be when they grow up question.) You knew their gender.
If you were going to start up a new company or business, wouldn’t you have to determine what you were producing or creating? You wouldn’t go to the bank, ask for a loan, and tell them you didn’t really know what you were going to be doing, but could you please have the money anyway. They’d be ready to call someone to "take you away" and get you some help. Rather, you’d be totally prepared with your intentions and expectations, an overall plan of how you would succeed, and an idea of the outcome you want to achieve.
Why is it any different when we go to the Lord in prayer and ask Him for something that is in His will? Why then are we so shocked when the answer comes? Shouldn’t we be expecting an answer? I’m afraid too many times we have the "I’ll believe it when I see it" attitude rather than having the faith that God hears and answers our prayers. It doesn’t take faith to believe what we see, but it does take faith to believe what we don’t see. It might not be easy, it might require more than we realized, but keep expecting, keep believing, keep praying, keep trusting, keep your faith, and the Lord will answer as He deems best in every situation. Then when the answer comes, be certain to give the Lord the thanks and praise He deserves for His answer. Expect and receive!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.