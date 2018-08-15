Anyone who watches the evening news, reads the newspaper, or listens to the radio has undoubtedly heard about the large wildfires in the western states, such as California’s Mendocino Complex Fire, which has burned over 302,000 acres as of Aug. 9. To put that in perspective, the size of this one fire is larger than all of Missouri’s St. Francois County.
As I write this article, firefighters continue to work on 106 large fires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres in 15 states. The national fire Preparedness Level has been raised to its highest point - PL 5. The Interim Chief of the Forest Service is requesting all available and trained Forest Service employees to assist with managing these wildland fires.
In our local area, the Missouri-Iowa Coordination Center (MOCC) dispatches trained employees from various cooperating agencies to help fight wildland fires. These agencies include Mark Twain National Forest, National Park Service-Ozark National Scenic Riverways, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Geological Survey, Missouri Department of Conservation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Mingo Job Corps, and AmeriCorps. MOCC is housed in Rolla, Missouri, at the Mark Twain National Forest’s headquarters.
MOCC has 128 people currently assigned to fires or support centers in 10 states. Of those, 57 are Mark Twain National Forest employees. During PL 5, these numbers change daily as people return or are dispatched out to an incident.
Half of the employees at the Potosi Ranger Station have been dispatched to at least one fire, and a couple are about to leave on their fourth assignment. Once dispatched, they play a variety of roles. A couple employees are dispatching at coordination centers and helping to order more crews or resources. One is on a finance team that manages firefighter timesheets and other costs. Another is providing security at the fire camps.
Potosi Ranger Station’s Engine 612 has been out west for a couple months, first in Arizona and now Oregon. One of the engine crew’s biggest jobs is to help hold fire lines so the fire does not jump to a new area. Engine crews have been rotating in and out, while the engine stays out west. When the season is over, a crew will drive it back to Missouri.
People often ask what it is like to go on a fire assignment. Employees being dispatched to these various assignments work in very hot and dry conditions. As we have seen on the news, areas out west have been experiencing some of the highest temperatures recorded. A typical day is usually 16 hours long and the assignment is usually 14 days long with no days off. In some cases, an assignment can be extended to 21 days. Food is essential because firefighters burn a lot of calories performing the arduous work. Food might take the shape of sandwiches or MREs out on the fire line, or a nice hot supper at fire camp. Many employees sleep on the ground in tents, usually at a fire camp set up at a school or in a large field. As the season wears on, temperatures at night begin to drop and the firefighter must try to stay warm while trying to sleep.
When fire activity is at PL 5, we will continue to send available employees to support the national firefighting effort. Because of this, we will be a little short-staffed at the Potosi Ranger Station, but we still hope to provide you with the best customer service we can offer.
The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.