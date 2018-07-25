Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown Birds Baseball Program will be hosting tryouts for the 2019 spring season(some teams may also play fall ball starting at the end of August, 2018).

The 8U (cannot turn 9 before May 1, 2019) and 10U (cannot turn 11 before May 1, 2019) tryouts will be held Aug. 4. The 8U will be at 9 a.m., and the 10U will be at 10:30 a.m. Location: small field at the Rock Wall. 

The 11U (cannot turn 12 before May 1st 2019) & 12U (cannot turn 13 before May 1st 2019) tryouts will be held Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Location: large field at the Rock Wall. 

For more information, please call Aaron Proffer 573-783-9346.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments