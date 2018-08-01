Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Braxton Lee Glore

Elizabeth Kennedy and Levi Burt would like to announce the birth of their son, Braxton Lee Glore born July 10, 2018 at Parkland Health Center. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Karlene Glore and Lonnie Glore, John Kennedy and Becky Kennedy.

