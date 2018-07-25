Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BirthAnnouncements
Brylan Ryder and Jessa Kaye Culton

Travis and Kendra Culton would like to announce the birth of their twins, son Brylan Ryder and daughter Jessa Kaye Culton born June 26, 2018 at 5:01 and 5:02 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. Brylan weighed 5 pounds 12.5 ounces and was 19 inches long, Jessa weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.

They are welcomed by grandparents Guy and Tina Myers of Fredericktown, Steve and Martha Roberts of Arcadia and Rick Culton of Bonne Terre.

****

Arley Dean Bellew

Jacob and Alexandrea Bellew would like to announce the birth of their son, Arley Dean Bellew born July 2, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds 1.8 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

He is welcomed by Gaye Potler and Bob and Eartha Michel, all of Fredericktown.

