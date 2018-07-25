Subscribe for 17¢ / day
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt tours Ste. Genevieve with area leaders.

Monday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) met with community leaders in Ste. Genevieve for a roundtable discussion and toured the historic Amoureaux House and Bequette-Ribault House. Blunt released the following statement after the visit:

“The Ste. Genevieve community has worked tirelessly to preserve the rich history of this unique area so it can be treasured for generations to come. Establishing Ste. Genevieve as a National Historic Park and making it a part of the National Park System will allow visitors to gain a sense of, and deeper appreciation for, the role our state played in westward expansion. I always look forward to visiting this special corner of our state, and was honored to play a role in making the historical park designation a reality.”

Ste. Genevieve was founded as a French colony in the early 1700s and is Missouri’s oldest town. In 2018, after more than 20 years of efforts by the community, the National Park Service designated Ste. Genevieve as a national historic park. The Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park will showcase nearly 300 years of history, including centuries-old homes featuring French colonial architecture.

