Card skimmers are becoming more and more common at gas pumps across the nation. Card skimming is an illegal way to obtain data from credit or debit cards. Sneaky identity thieves attach skimmers to the card entrance slot, so when you slide your card into the machine it reads the information. There is no way to know that your personal payment information has been stolen until later when you find unauthorized charges on a bank statement or your financial institution notifies you of suspicious activity.
How do you protect yourself?
When at the pump, take a good look at your surroundings. Does the card reader at your pump look the same as others at the gas station? If not, report it immediately. If you aren’t able to get a good look at other readers, you can try moving the card reader with your hand. If it moves at all, consider reporting it to the attendant and move your car to a different pump. The reader should be rigid and permanently attached to the machine.
Other ways to keep yourself safe include paying the attendant instead of using the card reader, monitoring your bank and card accounts for odd activity, and running your debit card as a credit card so you are not freely giving out your pin number.
