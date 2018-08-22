Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Gospel Concert - Endless Highway, formally known as the Joylanders, will give a benefit concert Sunday, September 2, 2018 -- 5 p.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 142 Carnation Lane, Jackson, Mo. (off Hwy 177). A free will offering will be taken for Southeast Mo. District Mission Team to help pay for project materials for work at Henderson Settlement in Frakes, Kent.

