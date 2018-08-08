The Perrys will be in concert, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St., Silva. Love offering will be received.

*****

There will be a benefit gospel singing, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., at Bethel United Baptist Tabernacle, in Roselle, featuring: The Royer Family, Little Creek - Schlager Family, Lutesville General Baptist Singers, and The Over the Hill Gang. No admission, love offering. Proceeds go to help support the Madison and Iron County Food Banks. For more information, call Larry Wagganer at 573-783-5916.

