The Fredericktown Church of God of Prophecy is holding a Back to School Party from 12 to 3 p.m., Aug. 12 at 500 Franklin St.

The event will include free games, school supplies, haircuts by licensed cosmetologists and lunch.

In order to make sure all supplies are evenly distributed and all children leave with as much possible it is asked that participants submit a supplies list to Tracy Grimes at 573-561-1027 by Aug. 5.

