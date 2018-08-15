We received notice today that our Bridge on Z highway in Madison County will be closed on Aug. 20 for an extended period.
There will be no bypass, causing all residents to drive several miles on dirt roads to Cherokee Pass to get to town, normally a five-minute drive. I am 81 years old with a 4-way bypass and ongoing potential heart problems. My wife Nancy is in her 70s and also has health issues. If we have a medical emergency we are more than a half hour from any medical care and will have to drive on questionable dirt roads that are subject to flooding.
My daughter, Erika Burns, has a dog grooming business that is her primary source of income. If the bridge closes without a bypass, it will put her out of business.
I have contacted the Area Engineer Brian Okenfuss at 573-472-9046. He serves counties: St. Genevieve, St. Francois, Iron, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, and Cape Girardeau.
He claims not enough people have contacted him. My daughter has talked with several Z Highway residents and they have told her that they have contacted him with their concerns. Although we are not a wealthy bunch, we do need access to town. The kids out here will be driving several unfamiliar and dangerous back roads to school.
Please help us to get MODOT to provide a simple bypass to allow us to get to many needed services in a safe and speedy way if needed.
James and Nancy Allen
