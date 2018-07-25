Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Day Spring Camp

Staff member, Duncan Quinn, demonstrates his bullwhip skills on staff member, Ari Reeves, before the campers.

 Ken Bowles

There are many alumni in the Arcadia Valley who have attended the Christian camp located at the outlet of Lake Killarney.

It has had various names like Arcadia Valley Bible Camp, Camp CB, Masokobi Bible Camp, Fredericktown Day Camp, Arcadia Valley Day Camp, and Dayspring Bible Camp. The alumni and their families and friends are invited to the 75th Anniversary of the camp on August 4, from noon until about 3 p.m.

During the anniversary celebration, Dave Isom, Dayspring manager, will present an illustrated history of the camp. Dr. Larry Dixon will give a talk on Continuing the Race. There will be a free BBQ lunch, a tour of the camp, and camp songs will be sung. And the entire event will be free. An offering for the camp will be taken.

Reservations are requested via Rise at 618-409-0977 or rmrenth@hotmail.com. Additional information is available at fb.me/75Dayspring. The camp's website is at www.DayspringBibleCamp.org.

