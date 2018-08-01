Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed suit against The Offsets in Madison County to address "deadly conditions" at the popular swimming spot.
The press release states the facility has been the site of at least nine deaths with two since July 4 of this year, and numerous other serious bodily injuries reported as well.
The complaint accuses the site of being a public nuisance and unlawful risk to public safety. One of the issues noted in the complaint is of the bluffs surrounding the quarry, some as high as 40 feet which swimmers would use to jump into the water.
The press release said the bluffs are located in areas which would make it dangerous to jump into the water and difficult to exit once swimmers have jumped in. This would mean an injured jumper would have a hard time reaching dry land.
It also said the owners have not taken steps to warn jumpers of the dangerous conditions of the bluffs such as posting warning signs, placing life saving equipment or hiring a lifeguard despite knowing of the conditions could result in serious injuries or in some cases death.
"The Offsets poses a serious danger to the public, as evidenced by the repeated tragedies that have occurred at the commercial location," Hawley said. "As Attorney General, it is my duty to protect Missouri consumers and this lawsuit is necessary to prevent future injuries and death."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.