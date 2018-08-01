Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The Offsets drowning
Members of the Cherokee Pass Fire Department use their boat to search for a drowning victim at The Offsets.

 Democrat News file photo

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed suit against The Offsets in Madison County to address "deadly conditions" at the popular swimming spot.

The press release states the facility has been the site of at least nine deaths with two since July 4 of this year, and numerous other serious bodily injuries reported as well.

The complaint accuses the site of being a public nuisance and unlawful risk to public safety. One of the issues noted in the complaint is of the bluffs surrounding the quarry, some as high as 40 feet which swimmers would use to jump into the water. 

The press release said the bluffs are located in areas which would make it dangerous to jump into the water and difficult to exit once swimmers have jumped in. This would mean an injured jumper would have a hard time reaching dry land.

It also said the owners have not taken steps to warn jumpers of the dangerous conditions of the bluffs such as posting warning signs, placing life saving equipment or hiring a lifeguard despite knowing of the conditions could result in serious injuries or in some cases death. 

"The Offsets poses a serious danger to the public, as evidenced by the repeated tragedies that have occurred at the commercial location," Hawley said. "As Attorney General, it is my duty to protect Missouri consumers and this lawsuit is necessary to prevent future injuries and death."

