One of the major challenges when starting a family is to determine how your current income will cover the future expenses of an additional human being. A 2015 study released from the U.S. Department of Agriculture called “The Cost of Raising a Child” examined how much it actually costs.
According to the report, a middle-income, married-couple may expect to spend $233,610 for housing, food, and other necessities on their child through age 17. This does not include costs for education after high school (and does not account for inflation). The researchers found that expenses increase as the child gets older, so overall expenses for a child 0 to 2 were about $300 less than for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17.
There are ways to prepare if you make a plan. Creating a budget that works for your family, paying attention to spending, and having shared goals are just the start.
If you are expecting to add a family member in the near future, the University of Missouri Extension Center in Madison County is offering a program called “Dollars to Diapers: A money workshop for new & soon-to-be parents”. Accredited Financial Counselor® Ashley Bales will educate participants on how to budget for a new addition and how to save for the future. The event will be held at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. Child care is available by request. Those who are interested can RSVP by calling 573-783-3303.
