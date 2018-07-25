Farmington Creative Arts Centre just returned home from Nationals at the World-Class Talent Experience in Virginia Beach.
The team consisted of local girls Melia Hinkle, Brenna Tucker, Becca Bell, Sydney Bell and Ava Hovis. They were joined by teammates Grace Shuburt, Macey Vandiver, Anna Sikes, Addison Lahay, Melissa Miller, Marissa Williams, Graci Blyze, Emma Umfleet, Grace Lively, Rachel Deidiker, Morgan Cooper, Kya Roberts, Mallory Shuburt, Claire Tinne, Kinlee Walter, Jersey Hagerty and Alyssa Reynolds. The team is coached by Chelsey Bridgeman.
The team ended its 2017-2018 on a high note taking home awards on 17 performances.
The team's performance "A Nurse's Diary" received six star, second overall in the senior duo/trio class and the "Innovative & Breathtaking Choreography" award.
"Ain't No Other Man" received five star, and ninth overall in teen soloist in world.
"Bills" received six star and first overall in junior duo/trio world.
"Burnin' Up" received five star.
"Can't Touch It" received five star, second overall in the junior small group world.
"Destiny of the Chosen" received six star, first overall in junior large group world, "Amazing Acro" special award and third place overall at the Elite Event.
"Ending" received six star, first overall senior soloist world, Ambition Scholarship Winner and "Innovative & Breathtaking Choreography" award.
"Fierce" received five star and Ambition Scholarship winner.
"Inner Strength" received five star and third overall in junior/duo trio world.
"Kill the Lights" received six star, first overall in junior soloist world, Ambition Scholarship winner and "Fierce, Clean & Crisp" special award.
"Life of the Party" received five star and fifth overall in teen soloist world
"Lifeline" received six star, first overall junior small group world and was a finalist at the Elite Event.
"Move a Little Faster" received five star.
"Respect" received five star and the "Staging, Execution, and Precision" award.
"Shameless" received five star in class.
"Take it All" received six star and fourth overall in senior soloist world.
"Think" received five star and first overall in petite duo/trio world.
