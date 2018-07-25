Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FFA Leadership Conference

Fredericktown FFA members who attended are (left to right) Libby Mooney, Abigail Sullens, Kenlee Montgomery, Jessika Matthews, Tahnee Bohn, Montana Hovis, and Nicole Lawrence.

 Provided by Libby Mooney, Chapter Reporter

The Fredericktown FFA officers recently attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference.

The conference was held at the Sikeston Career Technical Center.

The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers. The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team.

