FFA Softball Tournament

Members who attended the softball tournament are (left to right) Clark Penuel, Noah Korokis, Rilee Minx, Montana Hovis, Kayla Montgomery, and Autumn Settle.

 Libby Mooney, Chapter Reporter

The Fredericktown FFA chapter attended the Area 15 Softball Tournament at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau on June 7.

The tournament is held annually and provides FFA members the opportunity to play softball and meet other FFA members from the area. The students had a good time and showed excellent sportsmanship.

