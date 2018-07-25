Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FFA Officers LEAD Conference

Members who attended the conference are (left to right) Libby Mooney, Mason Hinkle, Mitchell Tuller, Autumn Settle, and Jessika Matthews.

 Provided by Libby Mooney, FFA Chapter Reporter

June 1, Fredericktown chapter officers attended the Learn-Educate-Advance-Develop (LEAD) Conference at Cape Career and Tech Center.

During the conference, the officer team worked together to set goals, develop and plan a program of activities, and explored team work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments