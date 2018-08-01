Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FHS Class Reunion of 1978

Those attended were: Front Row (L-R): Gary Royer, Sam Reed, Mary Jane (Turnbaugh) Crites, Joyce Rehkop, Mary Jo (Whitener) Johnson, Dorothy (Fisk) O'Daniel, Kim (Cureton) Long, Renee (Sargent) Harrison. Second Row (L-R): Cecil Harper, Julie Unsbee, Sheila Ferguson, Beverly (Kennedy) Martin, Joy (Hartenberger) Bess, Connie (Harp) Harralson, Debbie Valentine, Debbie Ellinghouse, Brenda (Ammon) Ferguson. Third Row (L-R): Mike Powell, Cole Kink, Dane Bennett, Danny Tilk, Tim Allgier, Galen Stevens, Mike Ward, Doug Goad, Jim Graham, Barbara (Hamblin) Powell, Debbie (Turnbaugh) Singleton. Not Pictured: Kevin Dunn and Neal Whitworth.

 Provided by Brenda Ferguson

The Fredericktown High School Class of 1978 celebrated its 40th reunion on July 21, 2018 at Beaver Valley Golf Club.

Those attended were: Gary Royer, Sam Reed, Mary Jane (Turnbaugh) Crites, Joyce Rehkop, Mary Jo (Whitener) Johnson, Dorothy (Fisk) O'Daniel, Kim (Cureton) Long, Renee (Sargent) Harrison, Cecil Harper, Julie Unsbee, Sheila Ferguson, Beverly (Kennedy) Martin, Joy (Hartenberger) Bess, Connie (Harp) Harralson, Debbie Valentine, Debbie Ellinghouse, Brenda (Ammon) Ferguson, Mike Powell, Cole Kink, Dane Bennett, Danny Tilk, Tim Allgier, Galen Stevens, Mike Ward, Doug Goad, Jim Graham, Barbara (Hamblin) Powell, Debbie (Turnbaugh) Singleton, Kevin Dunn and Neal Whitworth.

