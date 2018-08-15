Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The University of Missouri Extension is offering two food safety workshops to commercial fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule and Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).

This workshop is approved for produce growers needing compliance for the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in §112.22(c) that states "At least one supervisor or responsible party for your farm must have successfully completed food safety training at least equivalent to that received under standardized curriculum recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration."

The first workshop is August 23, 2018 from 8 a.m until 5:30 p.m. at the U.S. Forestry Service Eleven Point Ranger, 4 Confederate Ridge Rd, Doniphan, MO. A separate workshop will be December 7, 2018 at Three Rivers Campus, 1002 Greatwest Drive, Kennett, for those who cannot attend the first.

To register call the Extension Center at 573-686-8064.

