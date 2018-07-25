Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Mrs. Ayyagari

  • Gabriel Barnes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Adrian Biesemeyer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Paxton Burns: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Jaxon Dietiker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Leslie Dominguez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Kayleigh Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; Landon Guinn: Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Steven Hahn: Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Karyssa Harbison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Chloe Jarrett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Clinton Ladd: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Johnathan Moser: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Choir.
  • Alivia Parson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Lillian Pietrangelo: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
  •  Paige Pinkley: Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle.
  •  Dixon Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Benjamin Royer: Good Attendance, Reading, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Addyson Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Art, Reading Circle.
  • Landon Spala: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Kyree Street: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle.
  • Wade Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
  • Riley Tinnin-Mangold: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Kaylee Waller: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.

Ms. Burlison

  • Brylie Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
  • Blake Bittle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It.
  • Layton Cheaney: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
  • Davis Cooper: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Grace Dollman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Eric Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Peyton Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Alexander Harbison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Tyler Heuring: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Tyson Koester: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Book It.
  • Jakin Mills: PBS Paw Award, Math, Book It.
  • Brayden Neel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Brock Neel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • John Norwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Cooper Page: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, PE, Library, Reading Circle.
  • Ella Penwell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Liam Sebastian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
  • Leena Shell: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
  • Ava Simmons: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle.
  • Garrett Sullivan: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Riley Tucker: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Isabela Turcios: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.

Mrs. Coleman

  • Dillan Alexander: Reading Circle.
  • Danny Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Levi England: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Brandon Evansco: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Dylan Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Ellie Hellrich: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Augustus Holland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Aiden Holman: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Jack Hopwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Eldyn Jaycox: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Aiden Joseph: Reading Circle.
  • Juliana Lucio: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Britlee Pate: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
  • Athena Pickert-Pruitt: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • LeAnn Reynolds: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Michelle Scott: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Louis Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Michaela Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Makenzie Stacy: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Camron Tesreau: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Emilee Welty: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Tristan West: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.

Mr. Kline

  • Angela Almada: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Isabella Beck: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Mason Bone: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Skylier Crawford: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Cooper Crites: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle.
  • Natilee Davis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Matthew Francis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Ethan Halpin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library.
  • Payton Hollman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Peighlyn Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Raylei King: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Brody Lamb: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
  • Noah Martin: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Ryder Mathus: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Devin Montgomery: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
  • Cameron Paige: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Gunner Skaggs: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Brillyee Smallen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Kane St. Nicholas: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle.
  • Carter Starks: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Jaydon Vaughn: Good Attendance, Reading Circle.

Miss Marler

  • Isaac Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Brittany Avalos: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Gabrielle Burshia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle.
  • Emilee Collins: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • John Firebaugh: PBS Paw Award.
  • Ricardo Garcia: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Rayne Grafe: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Brandon Graham: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Jillian Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Melia Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Aspen Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Sylas Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Kaydon Kopplin: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It.
  • Levi Martin: Reading, Reading Circle.
  • Sylar Noll: Reading Circle.
  • Ryder Raley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Book It.
  • Isabella Sikes: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Hunter Starkey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, PE, Reading Circle.
  • Gerald Thacker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Addison Vance: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Choir.
  • Tristan Warmack: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Kaylee West: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Devin Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle..

Mrs. Starkey

  • Wyatt Bobbett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Bladen Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Jackson Follis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Katelynn Hebert: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Lucas Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Lorelai Hilterbrand: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Gavin Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Adriana Kayler: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Keagan Keith: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Book It, Choir.
  • Chloe Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
  • Deakon Leija: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Chevie McCleary: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Gabrialla Mendoza: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Isaiah Mills: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
  • Nathan Pullen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Jaidyn Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Koga Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Tucker Reutzel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
  • Kalvin Stevens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Madden Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
  • Carson Turner: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.

Mrs. Walker

  • Allyson Blair: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Jazara Catching: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Lucas Conklin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Mason Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Lee Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Jalen Elrod: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
  • Kenneth Fort: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Harlan Goad: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading.
  • Leelynn Hobaugh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Read to Succeed, Book It.
  • Landan Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It.
  • Aiden Kemp: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling.
  • Adelyn Knobeloch: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Kathern McDowell: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Levi Poindexter: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Valencia Porter: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Jaice Reichard: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
  • Lauryn Singer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
  • Crisceida Soriano-Cruz: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
  • Madyson Tesreau: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
  • Dustin Warren: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Math, Computer, Reading Circle.
  • Maci Welker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
  • Allyson Yant: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
