Mrs. Ayyagari
- Gabriel Barnes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Adrian Biesemeyer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Paxton Burns: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Jaxon Dietiker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Leslie Dominguez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Kayleigh Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; Landon Guinn: Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
- Steven Hahn: Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Karyssa Harbison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Chloe Jarrett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
- Clinton Ladd: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Johnathan Moser: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Choir.
- Alivia Parson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Lillian Pietrangelo: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Paige Pinkley: Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle.
- Dixon Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Benjamin Royer: Good Attendance, Reading, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Addyson Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Art, Reading Circle.
- Landon Spala: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Kyree Street: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle.
- Wade Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
- Riley Tinnin-Mangold: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Kaylee Waller: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
Ms. Burlison
- Brylie Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
- Blake Bittle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It.
- Layton Cheaney: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
- Davis Cooper: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
- Grace Dollman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Eric Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Peyton Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Alexander Harbison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Tyler Heuring: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Tyson Koester: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Book It.
- Jakin Mills: PBS Paw Award, Math, Book It.
- Brayden Neel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Brock Neel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- John Norwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Cooper Page: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, PE, Library, Reading Circle.
- Ella Penwell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Liam Sebastian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It.
- Leena Shell: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
- Ava Simmons: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle.
- Garrett Sullivan: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Riley Tucker: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Isabela Turcios: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir.
Mrs. Coleman
- Dillan Alexander: Reading Circle.
- Danny Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Levi England: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Brandon Evansco: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Dylan Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Ellie Hellrich: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Augustus Holland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Aiden Holman: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Jack Hopwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Eldyn Jaycox: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Aiden Joseph: Reading Circle.
- Juliana Lucio: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Britlee Pate: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
- Athena Pickert-Pruitt: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- LeAnn Reynolds: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Michelle Scott: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Louis Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Michaela Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Makenzie Stacy: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Camron Tesreau: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Emilee Welty: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Tristan West: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
Mr. Kline
- Angela Almada: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Isabella Beck: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Mason Bone: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
- Skylier Crawford: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Cooper Crites: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle.
- Natilee Davis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Matthew Francis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Ethan Halpin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library.
- Payton Hollman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Peighlyn Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Raylei King: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Brody Lamb: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
- Noah Martin: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Ryder Mathus: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Devin Montgomery: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
- Cameron Paige: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Gunner Skaggs: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Brillyee Smallen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Kane St. Nicholas: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle.
- Carter Starks: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Jaydon Vaughn: Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
Miss Marler
- Isaac Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Brittany Avalos: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Gabrielle Burshia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle.
- Emilee Collins: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
- John Firebaugh: PBS Paw Award.
- Ricardo Garcia: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Rayne Grafe: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Brandon Graham: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Jillian Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Melia Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Aspen Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Sylas Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Kaydon Kopplin: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It.
- Levi Martin: Reading, Reading Circle.
- Sylar Noll: Reading Circle.
- Ryder Raley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Book It.
- Isabella Sikes: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Hunter Starkey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, PE, Reading Circle.
- Gerald Thacker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Addison Vance: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Choir.
- Tristan Warmack: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle.
- Kaylee West: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Devin Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle..
Mrs. Starkey
- Wyatt Bobbett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Bladen Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Jackson Follis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Katelynn Hebert: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Lucas Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
- Lorelai Hilterbrand: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Gavin Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
- Adriana Kayler: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Keagan Keith: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Book It, Choir.
- Chloe Kemp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle.
- Deakon Leija: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Chevie McCleary: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
- Gabrialla Mendoza: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle.
- Isaiah Mills: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Book It, Choir.
- Nathan Pullen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Jaidyn Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
- Koga Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle.
- Tucker Reutzel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed.
- Kalvin Stevens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Madden Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle.
- Carson Turner: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
Mrs. Walker
- Allyson Blair: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Jazara Catching: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Lucas Conklin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Mason Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Lee Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Jalen Elrod: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Read to Succeed, Choir.
- Kenneth Fort: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Harlan Goad: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading.
- Leelynn Hobaugh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Read to Succeed, Book It.
- Landan Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It.
- Aiden Kemp: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling.
- Adelyn Knobeloch: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Kathern McDowell: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Levi Poindexter: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Valencia Porter: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Jaice Reichard: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle.
- Lauryn Singer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir.
- Crisceida Soriano-Cruz: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance.
- Madyson Tesreau: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle.
- Dustin Warren: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Math, Computer, Reading Circle.
- Maci Welker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle.
- Allyson Yant: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir.
