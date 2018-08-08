Fredericktown Farmers 4H

Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club members are ready to go to work.

 Provided by Leslie Wagner

In support of the Feed the Families event earlier this Spring, the Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club donated two hours of yard work for auction. The successful bidders were Richard and Alice Macke.

July 9, a huge crowd of members and families helped the Macke’s to build flower beds, clean up brush, cut up a fallen tree, cut down limbs and spread mulch.

Our 4-H group really enjoys supporting our community in accordance with our creed: I pledge my head to greater thinking, My heart to greater loyalty, My hands to larger service, And my health to better living, For my club, my community, my country and my world.

