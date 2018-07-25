July 6, the Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club had its annual achievement day at the Madison County Saddle Club.
The members exhibited their projects they had been working on all year. Projects included beef, arts and crafts, shooting sports, photography, sewing, woodworking, swine, welding, horses, cooking and clover kids.
While their projects we're being judged by our judges Alexa Brewen, Laura Bittle and Steve Head, the kids played games they had learned at 4H camp. There were 75 projects exhibited. 53 blue, 10 red and 12 participation ribbons were awarded. Those projects that received at blue ribbon will be exhibited at the St Francois County Fair, State Fair and the SEMO District Fair.
The Fredericktown Farmers 4H would like to say thank you to the Madison County Saddle Club for allowing us to use their facilities and to Alexa Brewen, Laura Bittle and Steve Head for taking the time to judge our projects. Also thank you to all those who have helped us out this year and continue to support our club. Our club stays busy through out the whole year by providing community services and leadership skills. We are always striving to make the Best Better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.