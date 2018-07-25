Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fredericktown Farmers 4H Achievement Day

Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club has its annual achievement day at the Madison County Saddle Club.

 Provided by Leslie Wagner

July 6, the Fredericktown Farmers 4H Club had its annual achievement day at the Madison County Saddle Club.

The members exhibited their projects they had been working on all year. Projects included beef, arts and crafts, shooting sports, photography, sewing, woodworking, swine, welding, horses, cooking and clover kids.

While their projects we're being judged by our judges Alexa Brewen, Laura Bittle and Steve Head, the kids played games they had learned at 4H camp. There were 75 projects exhibited. 53 blue, 10 red and 12 participation ribbons were awarded. Those projects that received at blue ribbon will be exhibited at the St Francois County Fair, State Fair and the SEMO District Fair.

The Fredericktown Farmers 4H would like to say thank you to the Madison County Saddle Club for allowing us to use their facilities and to Alexa Brewen, Laura Bittle and Steve Head for taking the time to judge our projects. Also thank you to all those who have helped us out this year and continue to support our club. Our club stays busy through out the whole year by providing community services and leadership skills. We are always striving to make the Best Better.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments