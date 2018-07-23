Subscribe for 17¢ / day
choir members
Fredericktown's youth honor choir members stop for ice cream at Central Dairy in Jefferson City.

 Provided by Lisa Lewis

Sixteen Fredericktown students in grades 4 through 10, performed last week with the Missouri Choral Directors Association (MCDA) Missouri Youth Honor Choirs.

Performing with the 4-6 Honor Choir were Keira Francis, Andrew Jones, Haley McColl, and Shelby Robinson. 

Performing with the 7-8 Honor Choir were Laura Dane, Max Kopitsky, Kaitlyn Maas, Alyssa Sample, and Grant Wagner.

Local 9-10 Honor Choir members were Nicole Bryant, Dannehi Campbell, Haley Dockins-Vogt, Katelyn Evans, Wyatt Hurley, and Ryleigh Long.

The students rode to Jefferson City Tuesday. They rehearsed all morning and afternoon on Wednesday and performed Wednesday evening at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

